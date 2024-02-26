Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on March 28th

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a payout ratio of -430.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to earn $0.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 489.7%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $23.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BEP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.91.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,135,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,355,000 after buying an additional 3,523,830 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,954,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,569,000 after buying an additional 634,671 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,536,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,272,000 after buying an additional 94,102 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 30.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,374,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,825,000 after buying an additional 554,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after buying an additional 144,322 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

