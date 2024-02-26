BRP Group (BRP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect BRP Group to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BRP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRP stock opened at $26.47 on Monday. BRP Group has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of BRP Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,107,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,697,000 after acquiring an additional 111,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,450,000 after acquiring an additional 256,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BRP Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,248,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,942,000 after buying an additional 45,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BRP Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,241,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,772,000 after buying an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BRP Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,078,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,734,000 after buying an additional 103,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James raised BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

