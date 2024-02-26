BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,260 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.07% of BRP Group worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRP. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $862,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,338,000 after acquiring an additional 241,051 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BRP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BRP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,135,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in BRP Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BRP Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James raised BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

BRP Group Stock Performance

BRP Group stock opened at $26.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. BRP Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $29.59.

About BRP Group

(Free Report)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.