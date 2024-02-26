Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) vs. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Critical Contrast

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Burford Capital and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burford Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Burford Capital presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.64%. Given Burford Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Burford Capital is more favorable than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burford Capital $319.23 million N/A $30.51 million N/A N/A Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A $9.71 million N/A N/A

This table compares Burford Capital and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Burford Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I.

Profitability

This table compares Burford Capital and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burford Capital N/A N/A N/A Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A -15.92% 10.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Burford Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Burford Capital beats Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burford Capital

(Get Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds. The Asset Management and Other Services segment provides services to the legal industry, including litigation insurance. The company also offers alternative strategies, including lower risk legal finance, post-settlement, and complex strategies. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

(Get Free Report)

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.