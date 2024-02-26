C3.ai (AI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect C3.ai to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.33 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.83% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect C3.ai to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $26.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.57. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.74.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $274,272.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,886.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other C3.ai news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 45,548 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,399,690.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 727,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,352,172.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $274,272.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at $225,886.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,191 over the last three months. 34.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 228.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 218.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 129.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

View Our Latest Report on C3.ai

About C3.ai

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.