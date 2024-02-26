Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,797 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $9,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock opened at $303.53 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.30 and a 12-month high of $315.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.46, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.55.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.33.

In related news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,315.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,315.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,446 shares of company stock worth $38,792,843 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

