Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ CALA opened at $0.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

See Also

