Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Announces Earnings Results

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $976.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

CLMT stock opened at $16.60 on Monday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $16.87.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 15,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $268,711.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,540.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 335.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.