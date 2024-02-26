Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,427,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.33% of Cameco worth $56,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Cameco by 1,049.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 210.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cameco in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Cameco in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $40.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.70. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 66.98 and a beta of 0.96. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $51.33.

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.