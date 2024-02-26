Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CANF opened at $2.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.33.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 143.59% and a negative net margin of 1,146.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CANF. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

