Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Canadian General Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
Canadian General Investments Trading Up 0.2 %
TSE CGI opened at C$36.75 on Monday. Canadian General Investments has a 1-year low of C$32.41 and a 1-year high of C$37.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$766.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.07.
Canadian General Investments Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian General Investments
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- First it was Tyson stock, now this food company is set to rally
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Is CRISPR Therapeutics the NVIDIA of gene editing?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Block’s multiple ecosystems drive shares higher on 2024 outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian General Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian General Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.