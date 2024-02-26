Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Canadian General Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Canadian General Investments Trading Up 0.2 %

TSE CGI opened at C$36.75 on Monday. Canadian General Investments has a 1-year low of C$32.41 and a 1-year high of C$37.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$766.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.07.

Canadian General Investments Company Profile

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

