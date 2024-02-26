Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives C$178.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$178.21.

CNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Desjardins raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$176.00 to C$177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$168.44 per share, with a total value of C$1,010,640.00. In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$168.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,010,640.00. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNR stock opened at C$177.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$113.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$168.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$158.16. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$143.13 and a 12-month high of C$178.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.06. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 33.43%. The company had revenue of C$4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.38 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0160994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

