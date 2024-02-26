Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,612,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,639 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.28% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $194,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 464,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,256 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,562,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,927,000 after acquiring an additional 104,135 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 328,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,125 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 582,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,376,000 after acquiring an additional 68,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 24,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.3 %

CP stock opened at $86.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.77. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CP. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Securities lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.