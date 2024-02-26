Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,614 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Cannae were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNNE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cannae by 58.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 16,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cannae by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,810,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,903,000 after acquiring an additional 84,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cannae by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,826,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 101,368 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cannae in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cannae from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Cannae from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Cannae Stock Performance

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $21.84 on Monday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $22.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

