Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,978 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.54% of Cannae worth $7,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Cannae in the second quarter valued at $150,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cannae by 2.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cannae by 2.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cannae by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 66.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNNE shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a research note on Thursday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Cannae from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cannae from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Cannae Price Performance

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $21.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.14. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Cannae

(Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.