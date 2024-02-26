Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,978 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Cannae worth $7,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,062,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Cannae by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 531,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 257,553 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cannae by 52.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 743,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,032,000 after purchasing an additional 256,769 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cannae during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,650,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cannae by 162.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 256,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 158,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Stock Performance

CNNE opened at $21.84 on Monday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Cannae from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cannae from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cannae in a report on Thursday.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

