Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Receives $9.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

NASDAQ CTLP opened at $6.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.65 million, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.54. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other Cantaloupe news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan bought 7,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,981.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 128,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,844.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $570,666.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,270,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,405,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ravi Venkatesan acquired 7,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $49,981.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,844.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantaloupe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLP. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 204.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 67,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,416,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after purchasing an additional 84,669 shares during the period. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,641,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

