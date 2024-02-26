Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 881,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,043 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 2.04% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $18,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the first quarter worth $204,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.41 on Monday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.05.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

