CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

CapStar Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

CSTR stock opened at $18.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $386.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22. CapStar Financial has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of CapStar Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 41,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.