Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
Cardinal Energy Price Performance
Shares of Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$6.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.85. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of C$5.75 and a one year high of C$7.96.
Insider Transactions at Cardinal Energy
In other news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.40 per share, with a total value of C$127,900.00. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CJ
About Cardinal Energy
Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cardinal Energy
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- First it was Tyson stock, now this food company is set to rally
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Is CRISPR Therapeutics the NVIDIA of gene editing?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Block’s multiple ecosystems drive shares higher on 2024 outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.