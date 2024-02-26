Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Cardinal Energy Price Performance

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$6.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.85. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of C$5.75 and a one year high of C$7.96.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Energy

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.40 per share, with a total value of C$127,900.00. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC cut their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CJ

About Cardinal Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.