Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on March 15th

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Cardinal Energy Price Performance

CJ opened at C$6.68 on Monday. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of C$5.75 and a 12-month high of C$7.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC dropped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Energy

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 20,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,900.00. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

