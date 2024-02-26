Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,043 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Cardinal Health worth $27,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2,761.9% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 538,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,882,000 after buying an additional 519,238 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,446.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 209,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,776,000 after purchasing an additional 204,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 93,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CAH opened at $108.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.10. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $111.40.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

