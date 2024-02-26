Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

Analysts at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $108.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.10. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $111.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $29,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

