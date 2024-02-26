Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) COO Sells $42,616.28 in Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) COO Carlos R. Quezada sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $42,616.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

Shares of CSV stock opened at $26.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $395.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average is $25.65. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $35.59.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carriage Services

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 2,866.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 236,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 228,855 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,291,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,431,000 after purchasing an additional 200,006 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 117,436 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,763,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSV. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

