Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRI. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

CRI opened at $81.57 on Monday. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $83.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1,391.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 98,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 91,889 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 254.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 77,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 55,291 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 10.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,667,000 after buying an additional 16,294 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 4.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

