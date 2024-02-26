Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 130 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after acquiring an additional 568,929 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,949,000 after acquiring an additional 196,851 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $158,509,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth about $15,016,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,966,000 after acquiring an additional 140,626 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,620.67.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,534.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,452.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1,411.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $505.84 and a twelve month high of $1,552.00.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $48.49 by ($1.91). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,246.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

