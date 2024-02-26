Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 216 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.3% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $132.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $145.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on A

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599 in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.