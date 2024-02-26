Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,322 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $23,844,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 14,693.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 333,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 331,034 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 320,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 65.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 238,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 94,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 228,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPMD opened at $50.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $50.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

