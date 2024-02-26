Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 509 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,035 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Applied Materials by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,032,850 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,389,048,000 after purchasing an additional 456,865 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 105.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 112,478 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,573,000 after acquiring an additional 57,791 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 11.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 331,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,938,000 after acquiring an additional 33,969 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Applied Materials by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 26,567 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 15,484 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.75.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $197.16 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $206.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $164.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

