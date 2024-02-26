Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in ASML by 74.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in ASML by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 200,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,823,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in ASML by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of ASML by 140.8% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 19,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,483,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $933.25 on Monday. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $959.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $813.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $701.67. The company has a market capitalization of $368.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

