Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 20,976 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report) by 12,055.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,976 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 228.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 92.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IBTG opened at $22.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $23.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0743 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

