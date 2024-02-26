Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 5,744 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,742 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TOWN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in TowneBank by 80.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 230.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $27.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.02. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.90.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $155.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.67 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 8.09%. TowneBank’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TOWN. Raymond James lifted their price objective on TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

