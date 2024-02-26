Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GJUL. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,065,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $9,514,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $4,414,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $3,850,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $3,416,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of GJUL stock opened at $33.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.18. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $29.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.