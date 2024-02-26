Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWP. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,988 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 482,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,045,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,600,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,191,000 after acquiring an additional 101,412 shares during the period. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% during the third quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP stock opened at $110.36 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $110.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

