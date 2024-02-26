Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,750 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,204,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,106 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $14,562,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $14,171,000.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.37. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $17.67.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

