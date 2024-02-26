Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 200.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 118.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX opened at $124.64 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

