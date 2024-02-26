Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $513.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $494.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $343.39 and a 12 month high of $523.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

