Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $498,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 343,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,590,000 after acquiring an additional 50,054 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $970,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,479,000 after acquiring an additional 62,315 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.36 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.47 and a one year high of $81.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

