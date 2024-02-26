Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $520,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 51.5% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $48.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The firm has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.28.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $977,594.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,747.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $977,594.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,563 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,747.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,191 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,947. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

