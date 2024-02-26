Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $546,000 Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in Republic Services by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG stock opened at $184.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.60. The firm has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.58 and a 1-year high of $185.32.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

