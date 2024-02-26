Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $585,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2,863.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 188.4% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $52.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $55.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.39.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

