Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $642,000 Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,941 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Carrier Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CARR opened at $54.20 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.82 and a 200-day moving average of $54.29. The firm has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.42.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,590 shares of company stock valued at $21,586,315 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

