Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $694,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $97.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.54. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $73.25 and a 52-week high of $97.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.