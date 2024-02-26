Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,481,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $501,343,000 after acquiring an additional 54,450 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 110,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 173,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,977,000 after buying an additional 55,203 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,935,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after buying an additional 62,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $257.23 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $159.76 and a 12-month high of $260.81. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.20.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,762 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.62.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

