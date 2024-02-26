Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMP. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,651,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,937,000 after purchasing an additional 32,632 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,866,000 after purchasing an additional 50,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,686,000 after purchasing an additional 195,537 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,952,000 after purchasing an additional 382,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMP opened at $407.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $385.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.64. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.09 and a 1 year high of $408.29.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,817 shares of company stock valued at $28,634,722. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

