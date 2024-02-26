Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,274,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,778,000 after acquiring an additional 48,524 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,356,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,855,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 328,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 2.7 %

AZN opened at $65.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.