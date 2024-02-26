Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,255,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,863,000 after purchasing an additional 161,609 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,030 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $874,947,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,199,000 after purchasing an additional 585,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,972,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,601,000 after purchasing an additional 134,252 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of COF opened at $135.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $140.86.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,638. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on COF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $142.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.01.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

