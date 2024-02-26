Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $958.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $878.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $786.79. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $625.97 and a 52-week high of $978.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,850 shares of company stock worth $5,121,311. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Loop Capital cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $864.44.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

