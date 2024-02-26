Cascades (TSE:CAS) PT Lowered to C$14.50 at Desjardins

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Desjardins from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 34.88% from the stock’s previous close. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

CAS has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lowered Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.00.

Shares of TSE:CAS opened at C$10.75 on Monday. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$10.25 and a 52-week high of C$15.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.67.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

