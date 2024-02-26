Celanese (NYSE:CE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $170.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $135.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Celanese from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.17.

CE stock opened at $149.38 on Monday. Celanese has a 1 year low of $97.12 and a 1 year high of $159.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.54 and its 200-day moving average is $133.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Celanese by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Celanese by 3.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

